Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer out: The large-scale action movie all set to release on this date

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Bade Miya Chote Miyan is out now. The movie, which is all set to hit the cinemas on April 10th, showcases large-scale action set pieces, beautiful locations, and glamorous dance sequences for a uniquely Bollywood offering that combines both the past and the present of the film industry.

In this movie, the lead characters played by Akshay and Tiger are seen as elite soldiers who go on a mission to stop a vengeful masked villain who wants to use an AI weapon to destroy India. Meanwhile, the villain is played by Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will soon be seen in the ambitious film, Aadujeevitham.

The trailer opens with the villain, who introduces himself as ‘pralay (apocalypse)’. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani , Vashu Bhagnani , Deepshikha Deshmukh . The film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, which adds another layer of intensity to the rollercoaster ride of emotions that the film is.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ association with AAZ films. The film is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie is all set to release on April 10th.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also has ‘Sky Force’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ in the line.

