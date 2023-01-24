Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married now: See photos

Mumbai: Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul announced to the world that they are now officially married.

The wedding ceremony, which took place on Monday at Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, saw the pheras taking place close to the magic hour in the evening.

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” Athiya wrote in her Instagram post with pictures of the newlywed couple in their finery.

After the ceremony concluded, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan came out of the venue, greeted the media, and distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

