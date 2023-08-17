Asha Bhosle slams Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers over inability to create original music

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has been a big hit among audiences and critics. The film brings back Karan Johar’s signature story-telling style and catchy music that one can groove to.

Because of all such elements, the film has fairly been declared as the Rom-Com of the year. A stand out track from the film is the ‘What Jhumka’ song. It features Alia and Ranveer dancing to the energetic beats of the track. The song is a modern remixed version of the well-known track, ‘Jhumka Gira Re’. The original song has been sung by Asha Bhosle.

Now, in recent news, Asha Bhosle expressed her strong views about the music composers of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ not being able to create original compositions and relying on old songs. The veteran singer acknowledged that times are changing and so are trends. She said that music composers of today lack the skill to craft fresh melodies.

She remembered about the days when composers are lyricists worked closely together to refine every song. She highlighted the dedication that went into creating music back then, where the makers put in a lot of efforts.

Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has been receiving an overwhelming response from the fans. The film’s box office collection has crossed over Rs 120 crores in India and Rs 250 crore worldwide. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi are also seen essaying important roles in the film.