Arun Govil expresses happiness on Ramayana rerunning on ShemarooTV

Mumbai: Arun Govil, who played the most famous character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV show ‘Ramayana’ expressed happiness after the iconic teleserial ‘Ramayana’ is set to be telecasted again on Shemaroo TV.

The actor expressed happiness and added that, people will watch it again and will love it again.

Ramayana is a part of life and I must say those who have not watched it must watch the Ramayana,” further said said Arun Govil.

Back in the year 2021, the late Ramanand Sagar’s blockbuster mythological show Ramayana has re-telecasted on television.

The serial had gained immense popularity upon its release on Doordarshan in 1987, and the national broadcaster had re-telecast the show during last year’s lockdown.

Upon being aired again in 2020, the show once again broke several records of viewership.

The cast members of Ramayana have become pan-India celebrities over the decades. Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman are particularly recalled for their performances even today.