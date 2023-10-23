Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on her birthday, pens down heartfelt note

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. The actress and model turned 43 today, on October 23, 2023. In a rather sweet gesture, Arjun Kapoor affectionately addressed her as ‘baby’ and assured her of his never-ending support, even during chaotic situations in life.

Arjun Kapoor shared a romantic photograph of him with Malaika and even penned down a loving message. The message read, “Happy birthday baby!!! This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light, and I’ll always have your back even through the chaos.

In response to the birthday wish from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika took to the comments section and expressed her love with a simple “Love you”, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday post for Malaika Arora here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple publicly announced their relationship after Malaika shared a heartfelt birthday post for Arjun back in 2019. Recent rumors hinted at the couple’s possible separation. However, Arjun’s latest birthday message for Malaika rubbishes any such speculations, confirming their bond.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film ‘Kuttey.’ The film did not fare well at the box office. Next, he is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham 3.’ Further, he has also been roped in for another untitled project alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.