‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’: Latest song from ‘Tiger 3’ is the new party anthem, Watch video here

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have unveiled the full music video for their latest song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ from the much-awaited film ‘Tiger 3.’ Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also features Emran Hashmi in a negative role.

In the super energetic music video, Salman and Katrina can be seen donned up in stylish party attire as they groove to the lively beats of the dance number. The song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ features lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi. It has been composed by Pritam.

What makes this musical collaboration even more exciting is that it marks the first time Salman Khan and Arijit Singh have come together for a project since their reported fallout in 2014.

Salman Khan previously teased the song’s release and announced that ‘Tiger 3’ is set to hit theatres on November 12. He expressed his confidence in the track, acknowledging the expectations of his fans due to his and Katrina’s history of delivering iconic songs together. He said, “Katrina and I have some great songs together, and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high. I’m very confident that ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ will make people happy.”

Katrina Kaif also shared her excitement saying, “Dancing with Salman is always amazing, and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.” Just as Swag se Swagatwas received with so much love, we hope that the new song will raise the bar even higher.

Adding to the level of excitement, ‘Tiger 3’ is rumored to feature a cameo by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which also includes ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’. ‘Tiger 3’ will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 12.

Take a look at the full music video of ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ song from ‘Toger 3’ here: