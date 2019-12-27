Christmas
Image Credit: theenglishpost.com

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s Christmas date goes viral

By IANS

Mumbai: “Panipat” star Arjun Kapoor was photographed with actress Malaika Arora celebrating Christmas together, and the moments have gone viral on the social media.

Arjun and Malaika on Wednesday were photographed together as they stepped out to celebrate Christmas here. The couple was spotted heading towards Malaika’s mother’s residence for the Christmas celebration.

Related News
Entertainment

TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Ole ole’ to be recreated…

Entertainment

Neha Kakkar likes being heroine of her music videos

Entertainment

China celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘3 Idiots’

The couple looked gorgeous as they stepped out in their festive wear. Arjun was seen in a dark grey colored sweatshirt which he had paired with denim, and black shoes and shades.

Malaika opted for a navy blue colored velvet romper for the outing. She left her hair open and completed the look with multi-colored stilettos. The celebration was also attended by Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan.

On the eve of Christmas, Malaika and Arjun also attended a bash hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

You might also like
Entertainment

TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Ole ole’ to be recreated in ‘Jawaani…

Entertainment

Neha Kakkar likes being heroine of her music videos

Entertainment

China celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘3 Idiots’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.