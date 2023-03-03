Are Hrithik-Saba getting married this November? Here’s what we know

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been dating each other for quite a while now, are planning to take their relationship to the next level soon. The family members of the couple have allowed them to live together, and it is rumoured that they will tie the knot by the end of the year.

Now, if a viral tweet by a verified Twitter handle which goes by the name of @BollywoodKiNews is to be believed then Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. The viral tweet claims that “Breaking News:- Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!” Moreover, neither Hrithik nor Saba reacted to the post.

Breaking News:- @iHrithik and #SabaAzad are going to get married in November 2023! — BollywoodKiNews (@BollywoodKiNews) March 2, 2023

Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official at Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday party. The couple was together when they went to the party, and they could be seen holding hands the whole time. Hrithik was reportedly also claiming Saba as his girlfriend and introducing her to everyone at the party.

Most recently, the duo was spotted kissing at the Mumbai airport while the actor was leaving for the Fighter shoot. Both Hrithik and Saba are a new-age modern couple, and they set a classic example of love being above everything. On the professional front, Hrithik is all set for his next film, “Fighter along with Deepika Padukone helmed by Pathaan director.