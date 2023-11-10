Anushka Sharma’s baby bump video goes viral, Confirming second pregnancy with Virat Kohli

Speculations in Bollywood’s grapevine have been confirmed as a leaked video surfaced on social media, showing actor Anushka Sharma cradling her baby jump, confirming her 2nd pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli. The couple, known for their private lifestyle, has not officially announced the pregnancy until now.

In the viral video, Anushka is seen wearing a black flared dress as she walks hand-in-hand with Virat Kohli. The couple exits a hotel lobby, and the video captures a tender moment as Virat supports Anushka, who is visibly careful with her baby bump.

The duo, who got married in December 2017, welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika Kohli, in January 2021. Known for their privacy, Anushka and Virat have kept their family life away from the media glare. This marks a rare public appearance for the couple, with Anushka joining Virat as the team landed in Bengaluru for a special Diwali match on Sunday, November 12.

Anushka Sharma has not been accompanying Virat in the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament, making this appearance even more special for fans. The news of second baby joining the family has sparked excitement among Virushka fans, who eagerly await an official announcement from the couple.

While the couple is yet to make an official statement, fans are sending their best wishes for the upcoming addition to the Kohli-Sharma family.