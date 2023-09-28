‘Animal’ teaser out now! Film promises to be complete entertainment package

The much awaited teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Animal’ is finally here. This comes as a delightful birthday surprise for the actor as well. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film boasts a star studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Released on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the teaser runs for a total of two minutes and 26 seconds. The teaser is packed with intense stunts, gripping dialogues, and Ranbir’s outstanding performance. It showcases Ranbir’s remarkable transformation from a simple guy to a rebellious character. The teaser is sure to spark intrigue among the fans.

This marks his first foray into a mass role, and his dedication to the role shines through in the raw and powerful scenes.

Anil Kapoor’s portrayal as Ranbir’s father brings a unique twist to his character, unlike anything he has done before. The teaser promises a complete entertainment package. Giver director Sandeep Reddy’s previous success with ‘Arjun Reddy,’ the expectations from ‘Animal’ are also high.

Bobby Deol will be seen stepping into the shoes of the antagonist, further adding onto the excitement. From what the buzz tells us, Bobby Deol had to go through a significant transformation for his role in ‘Animal.’

With all of that having been said, ‘Animal’ is surely a film that fans can keep a close eye on. Watch the teaser of ‘Animal’ here: