Animal 2 shoot to begin in 2026, says Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The shooting of the sequel of the blockbuster movie “Animal’ is set to begin in 2026, said Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While receiving an award during a recent award ceremony, Sandeep Reddy said about Ranbir Kapoor-starer ‘Animal’ sequel, ‘Animal Park’.

He said that the film will go on floors in 2026. He further added that ‘Animal Park’ will be bigger and wilder than ‘Animal’.

When asked about the Sandeep Reddy Cinematic Universe, he said that though he never thought about it, it does look intriguing. It is worth mentioning here that Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas might share screen in Sandeep Reddy Cinematic Universe.

In the work front, Vanga’s next would be ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas. He is also likely to be teaming up with Allu Arjun for a project.

It is worth mentioning here that Animal was released in December 2023, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in lead role. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor were also casted in the box office hit film. In Filmfare Awards 2024, the movie clinched five trophies, including Best Actor to Best Background Score and Best Sound Design.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie performed well at the box office. As per estimations by industry tracker Sacnilk, “Animal” minted over Rs 550 crore at the domestic box office. Moreover, it also managed to make about Rs 900 crore worldwide.