Amitabh Bachchan shares his work schedule

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared his busy work schedule with fans on social media.

Big B posted an Instagram picture from a recording studio, where he is seen sitting in front of a mic and looking at a screen. He wears a tracksuit and a face mask.

The veteran, who turns 78 on Sunday, is all set to star in a new multi-lingual mega project co-starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as “Mahanati”, “Agni Parvatam” and “Indra”.

T 3686 – … at work .. KBC from 9 am to 9 pm .. then here , at recording .. till beyond midnight .. बिना मेहनत के जीवन में कुछ मिलता नहीं ।

बाबूजी कहते थे ” जब तक जीवन है तब तक संघर्ष है ” 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MuLclny2mk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films “Aarakshan” and “Piku”.

Big B’s other upcoming projects are Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

(IANS)