Amitabh Bachchan, AR Rahman to receive Mangeshkar family awards

Bollywood superstar actor Amitabh Bachchan and veteran singer and music maestro A.R. Rahman are all set to be conferred the ‘Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar’ on April.

Notably, the award is given by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratisthan, Pune, nurtured by the eminent Mangeshkar family. This year the award will be given to Bachchan and Rahman on the 82nd death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Earlier, the inaugural award was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2022), followed by veteran singer Asha Bhosale (2023), for their path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the country, its people and society.

Besides Bachchan and Rahman, the other prominent awardees in different categories are: ‘Ghalib’ as Best Marathi Play of the Year, NGO Deepstambh Foundation Manobal of Jalgaon, litterateur Manjiri Phadke, comedian Ashok Saraf, actress Padmini Kolhapure, singer Roopkumar Rathod, journalist S. B. Torsekar, actor Atul Parchure, producer-actor Randeep Hooda.

The awardees’ list was announced by siblings Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar, and the honours shall be done at the hands of Asha Bhonsle on April 24.

Prominent singer Vibhavari Apte-Joshi and her team will pay a musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar that evening, being organised by the Pratisthan and Hridayesh Arts.