You might also like
Entertainment

Pop band Vengaboys arrive in Mumbai, all set for their concert

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rajesh to play lead in Tamil-Hindi bilingual ‘Manik’

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan-starrer action thriller ‘Freddy’ to release directly on OTT

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in his Marathi debut ‘Vedat Marathe…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.