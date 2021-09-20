Alia Bhatt’s new ad stirs controversy, netizens call it ‘woke feminism’ to reform Hinduism

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s new ad for the clothing brand Manyavar have stir controversy as netizens believe it is painting Hindu rituals and customs as ‘regressive’. The advertisement featuring Alia Bhatt showcases ‘Kanyadaan’ to be of patriarchal norms and suggests ‘Kanyamaan’ as an alternative.

Although Manyavar calims the ad to be an idea of “Promoting a progressive way of thinking, one tradition at a time!” the project has raised some major issues for giving a wrong meaning to the famous Hindu marriage custom.

Watch ad here:

The campaign that highlights the idea of respecting brides instead of ‘giving them away’, has drawn sharp criticism on Twitter. Netizens are furious on the fact that time and again only Hindu rituals and beliefs are questioned whereas other religions with more oppressive customs repeatedly gets a free pass from the brands.

I don’t know why people @aliaa08 @Manyavar_ have so much issues wid the #ProudVillageCulture

bcz that’s easy,nobody raise voice against it &fulfill the demand of content as well #BoycottAliabhatt #BoycottManyavar

It does Brainwash ur mind,please take standhttps://t.co/0zu915g9Dh — Dhananjay (@TheDhananjay14) September 18, 2021

To all the people for whom #Kanyadaan exist only in Hindu marriage I would like to remind that “giving away a daughter” exist in Muslim and Christian communities too. But pseudo feminists like @aliaa08 won’t mention that. #mohey https://t.co/6riYX0K2Ai — ANCHAL JAISWAL (@JaiswalAnchal) September 18, 2021

Now @aliaa08 will teach us about kanyadaan. Just another cowardly attempt of bullyweed to mock hindu traditions. pic.twitter.com/6gHXaC3L6M — SSR_WARRIOR_DEBMALYA 🇮🇳 (@MysticWizard9) September 19, 2021

Woke feminism by drugwood to reform Hinduism. But total silence on cult of Halala, TTT, Polygamy, Iddat, Child marriage that views women as property@aliaa08 is probably inspired by her women-empowerment champ daddy to give gyan on Kanya ka Maanpic.twitter.com/HwDUuvHlmN — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) September 18, 2021

Some even brought up the history of Bhatt family, to defy the ad, when Mahesh Bhatt said that he would have married Pooja Bhatt if she weren’t his daughter.

Alia Bhatt’s father wanted to marry his own daughter and Alia’s elder sister and she is here reforming kanyadan. pic.twitter.com/ptAcVjFTM7 — Yosha🍃 (@Blackdrug_) September 19, 2021

It received possible backlash by just the idea of casting a Bollywood actor for the ad, as the show-biz industry is criticized enough for objectifying women. Brands on the other hand are also clearly too afraid to raise awareness about the problematic practices of faith as the Hindus aren’t too happy about their beliefs being the only one in question. Earlier, the jewellery brand Tanishq also received severe criticism for their misguided activism.