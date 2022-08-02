Alia Bhatt shares an update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: ‘It’s happening’

By IANS
alia bhatt jee le zaraa
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared an update on filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment, the film was announced last year.

There were several rounds of speculation if the film is happening or not, Alia Bhatt debunked all rumours in her recent media interaction.

She said “IT’S HAPPENING!!…We will go on floors next year. Of course we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait’.

Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in India. Excel Entertainment has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahata Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor surprises wife Alia Bhatt at airport, actress hugs him in joy

You might also like
Entertainment

‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Gangubai’, ‘Badhaai Do’ top noms at…

Entertainment

Anupam Kher’s first look poster for Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara…

Entertainment

Ek Villain Returns First Weekend Box Office Collection mints Rs 22 crore

Entertainment

Audiobook reveals how Kate did not make Meghan feel welcome

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.