Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 sent for CBFC review in order to avoid controversy

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has been sent to the CBFC for a second round of review. This is in order to avoid any controversy later.

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is all set to release in August. However, in a recent development the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has caused a roadblock for the film. reports claim that the committee has sent the film for a detailed review.

This comes after the major backlash faced by Adipurush for its dialogues. The board’s revising committee is trying to ensure that the film does not invite any controversy. OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal starrer OMG.

No potential controversial issues have been found so far. The censor board’s reviewing process is still on.

The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was released on July 11. The film has been directed and written by Amrit Rai. It stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, along with Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film is to clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar.

The first instalment of ‘OMG’ was also directed by Rai. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal were seen in the lead roles. The film was a story around a man named Kanji Lal Mehta, who owned a shop of Hindu Gods’ antiques. After his shop was destroyed in an earthquake, he sues God when he is not able to get an insurance.

 

 

