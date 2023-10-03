Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’ set for digital release after successful theatrical run

Actors Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer comedy drama ‘OMG 2’ is now all set for its digital release on Netflix on October 8.

Directed by Amit Rai, ‘OMG 2’ also stars Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil, and Brijendra Kala among others.

The film weaves humour and thought-provoking themes into an unforgettable cinematic experience. It is a spiritual sequel to 2012 movie ‘OMG- Oh My God’.

Speaking about the same, Akshay said: “We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception OMG 2 has received in theatres. This story deserves to travel far and beyond borders. Hope that our labour of love continues to spread joy.”

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, ‘OMG 2’ is written and directed by Amit Rai.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Swaroop Paresh Rawal, Hema A. Thakkar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios added: “Our sequel has truly elevated the OMG franchise, offering a unique blend of humour and thought-provoking content to audiences.”

‘OMG 2’ will be streaming on Netflix on October 8.

Meanwhile, Akshay next has Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’, an untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Here Pheri 3’, ‘Shankara’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Pankaj was last seen in ‘Fukrey 3’. He next has ‘Main Atal Hoon’, and ‘Stree 2’.