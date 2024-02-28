Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform deadly Ariel stunt in Lucknow, Watch

Bollywood actors who are well-known for their action movies, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were seen making a risky entry at the promotional event of their upcoming movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” in Lucknow.

The actors were seen making an entry with a dead Ariel stunt ahead of the event. Both Akshay and Tiger were seen matching green and black outfits as they attended the outdoor event. Presently, the visuals of their heroic entry is going viral over the internet.

The event made headlines after UP Police lathi charged at a mob who tried create nuisance at the event. While the event gathered massive crowd, however, it turned ugly later. In a video going viral over the internet, fans were seen throwing chappals in the crowd and a stampede almost broke out.

Following this, UP police initiated lathi charge in order to control the crowd. Meanwhile, both the actors were kept at a safe distance from the mob.

In the work front, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani , Vashu Bhagnani , Deepshikha Deshmukh . The film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, which adds another layer of intensity to the rollercoaster ride of emotions that the film is.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ association with AAZ films.

The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2024.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also has ‘Sky Force’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ in the line.