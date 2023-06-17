Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti starrer might touch Rs 100 crore in day 1

Bollywood actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological drama Adipurush, which has finally released in theatres. In a single day, it has registered some extraordinary numbers in India and overseas on its first day of opening at the box office. According to reports, the Hindi version of the film is looking to earn between Rs. 36–38 crore net on its first day of release and all-India collection of Rs. 90 crore.

The movie has now become the third-best opener in Hindi after Pathaan and KGF 2 post-pandemic due to strong business in mass circuits.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, if the collection of the Telugu version in the Hindi circuit and the rest of South India are taken into consideration, the movie seems to be looking at around Rs 90 crore net in India and a gross collection of Rs 110–112 crore. Additionally, the report states that the numbers are yet to be released, but an estimated Rs. 140 crore was raised worldwide on the first day. If the collection totals are rounded up by Saturday, the totals could even reach Rs 150 crore.

Meanwhile, Adipurush has faced criticism for its VFX quality and ‘Tapoori’ style dialogues mouthed by Devdatta Nage playing as Lord Hanuman.

The movie is written and directed by Om Raut, and is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film, having been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film casts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.