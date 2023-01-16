Adil Khan finally accepts marriage with Rakhi, actress replies

Entertainer Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has finally confirmed that he is married to Rakhi. However, he added that his family is yet to accept her as his wife.

Over the past few days, Rakhi and Adil have made some contradictory statements about their marital status. Adil at first denied their engagement where as, the actress had previously stated that they were married and going through a challenging time in their relationship.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Adil said, “Well, yes Rakhi and I are married. “We are living together and happy,” Asked if his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, ” Wo process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time. According to the report, Adil had previously denied reports of him marrying the actress, claiming that his family had not “reconciled” with her.

Now, Adil shared a new picture of him with his wife Rakhi on Instagram. While sharing the post, he wrote, “So, here’s an announcement, finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (Pappudi).” Rakhi replied to this post, while writing in the comments, “Thanks jaan lots of love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adil Khan Durrani (@iamadilkhandurrani)

Rakhi confirmed her marriage with an Instagram post hours after a photo of her and Adil holding their marriage certificate went viral. Rakhi wrote in the caption, “Finally, I am so happy and excited as I am married now. My love for Adil is forever and unconditional.” Soon after, she confirmed to media that they had been married for several months. They were married in a private ceremony in July, according to her.

