Actor-model Poonam Pandey passes away due to cervical cancer

In tragic news, Indian model and actor Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday due to cervical cancer. She was aged 32 at the time of demise. Poonam’s family members confirmed the news of her demise via an Instagram post on her account.

The post read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all we shared.”