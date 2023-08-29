Aamir Khan set to make acting comeback on Christmas 2024

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Aamir Khan is gearing up to return to the silver screen with an untitled film scheduled for release on Christmas 2024. The film’s release date will put it in direct competition with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome 3′.

Renowned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on X, previously known as X. He revealed that Aamir Khan Productions’ 16th project, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. The film is currently in the pre-production phase and is set to commence filming on January 20, 2024.

Adarsh tweeted, “#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 [not titled yet], starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon.”

After a hiatus following the reception of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Aamir Khan shared his intention to focus on spending quality time with his family. He expressed his commitment to resuming acting once he’s emotionally prepared.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome 3’, tentatively titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, is also slated for release around the same time. The star-studded cast reportedly includes Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Raveena Tandon.