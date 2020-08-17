Ankara: Superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey, recently met First Lady Emine Erdogan but sections of social media is not happy.

Taking to Twitter, Erdogan shared her experience of meeting the Bollywood superstar.

“I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it,” she tweeted, with pictures of the meeting.

However, a section of social media users are not happy to see Aamir meeting the First Lady, considering the issues of conflict between the two nations.

“Shame on Aamir Khan,” a user tweeted.

“Aamir should not have met her despite knowing the issues between the two nations,” another one wrote on Twitter.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.