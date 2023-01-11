A film with just puppies and a rooster, ‘Valatti’ all set for a notable first

Thiruvananthapuram: The makers of ‘Valatti’, a magical love story in which puppies speak and sing, have released the motion poster of the movie.

The crew took more than three years to select and rear the puppies, train them for their roles, and complete the rest of the production. Producer Vijay Babu opined that ‘Valatti’ is the most experimental and also the toughest project that the Friday Film House has taken up till date.

Director Devan commented that ‘Valatti’ was his dream project.

Leading stars in Malayalam have dubbed for the puppies and the rooster characters in the film. The makers have kept the names of the stars who had lent their voices to the film as a surprise till the premiere.

The makers, Friday Film House have earlier produced some refreshingly different films in Malayalam.

‘Valatti’ is yet another different and innovative entertainer that Friday Film House has produced after the super hit films ‘Philips and the Money Pen’, ‘Angamali Diaries’, the ‘Aadu’ series and the first OTT-exclusive release in Malayalam, ‘Sufiyum Sujathyum’.

The writer and director of this film Devan is the 14th debutante director that Friday Film House is introducing to the big screen.

‘Valatti’ presents many firsts to the Malayalam film industry. It is the first pan-Indian film without big stars to release worldwide in five languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Apart from these, several dogs belonging to different breeds also feature in the supporting cast.

‘Valatti’ the 18th film from Friday Film House will be released in theatres during the summer break.