‘1923’ actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead in forest after being missing for 4 days

US actor Cole Brings Plenty was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a forest on Saturday. He was reportedly missing for four days.

The body of the actress was found in Kansas by police after an unoccupied car was reported in the area. Reportedly, he was a suspect in a domestic violence case.

As per police reports, the actor was wanted for arrest after they received reports of a woman screaming for help at an apartment in the state’s Lawrence area last week.

Following the demise, Plenty’s uncle, Yellowstone actor Moses Brings Plenty, confirmed the news of his death on Instagram and shared a statement by the young actor’s father.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us,” the statement reads. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward,” he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Plenty’s uncle shared several missing posters for him on Instagram after his family reported him as missing when he switched off his mobile phone and “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him”.