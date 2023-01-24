JEE Mains Exam 2023 Session 1 starts today

The first session of JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to begin today, January 24. The Engineering (paper 1, BE/BTech) exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, in two shifts on all exam days. The Architecture and Planning paper (paper 2) will take place on January 28, in one shift.

The admit cards for JEE Main 2023 have been issued by National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has however issued an important notice for the aspirants.

The agency has said that some candidates for JEE (Main)-2023, Session 1, have filled multiple applications forms. Candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized. NTA has said that a communication has been sent to such candidates on their registered email ID and they need to clarify their position with a justified representation. They will be allowed to appear for the exam in the current session only once after their identity is established by them. The exam of such candidates is not being scheduled on 24th and 25th of January 2023.

Click on the link below to check the detailed advisory issued by NTA for the exam.

Advisory and Instructions for the Candidates of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) –2023 Session 1 (January 2023)