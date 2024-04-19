Vodafone Idea Cloud Play: Cloud based gaming service that is meant for smartphone users

Vodafone Idea, one of the major telecom service providers in the country has introduced Cloud Play in India. Cloud Play is a cloud gaming service that is meant for mobile platforms. Users can get premium mobile games like Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight and many more on the platform. The Cloud Play is offered for iOS as well as Android devices and users have to browse through the Vi app or website to get the service.

The service is offered in partnership with a Paris-based cloud gaming firm called CareGame. The subscription of the service starts from Rs 100 per month. The Cloud Play service also offers triple-A games in various genres including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. Some popular games that will be offered in the catalogue include Cut the Rope, Subway Surfers, Jetpack Joyride, Shadow Fight, Storm Blades, Riptide, Beach Buggy Racing and much more.

The Cloud Play platform works on cloud-based subscription models such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, JioGamesCloud as well as Nvidia’s GeForce Now. After taking the subscription, users will be able to access the library of games directly, and that too without downloading the titles.

Users however should keep in mind that they must have a stable internet connection. Interestingly, users do not need to have a high-end smartphone for cloud gaming. This means that no matter what your smartphone’s hardware configuration is, you will be able to run some graphic-intensive games on it.

Reliance Jio also offers its own cloud gaming service and its known as JioGamesCloud. Jio’s service is different than Vodafone Idea as it offers gaming for both mobile and PC platforms. The service is available to the users in beta. Games like Blasmephous, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Lords of the Fallen etc are offered on JioGamesCloud for PC.

