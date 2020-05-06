TVS Motor Company resumes operations in India

New Delhi: Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said that it has commenced operations in India across all factories in Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Mysuru (Karnataka) and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

“A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the virus,” the company said in a statement.

“At all its manufacturing facilities, the company has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene,” it said.

The company added that the ‘work from home’ option also continues for certain category of employees, in adherence to the respective state government guidelines.

TVS Motor Company is the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group.