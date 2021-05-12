New Delhi: Nikhil Gandhi, the India Head of China’s ByteDance-owned short video-sharing platform TikTok, has decided to quit and is currently serving his notice period, IWMBuzz reported.

After the company folded its India business, Gandhi was recently redesignated as TikTok Head for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and South Asia.

“After much reflection on my time here at ByteDance and looking at my future goals, I have made the difficult decision to leave my role in the company,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by IWMBuzz.

“Working with TikTok, I have seen our app shepherd in a new era of connection, communication and cultural appreciation,” he added.

TikTok roped in Gandhi in the year 2019 as its India head to drive the next phase of growth for the Chinese short video-sharing platform.

However, in 2020, the Indian government said it was banning 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, including TikTok, over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened the national security and defence of India.

Based out of Mumbai, Gandhi has worked with Times Network. Before that, he was at The Walt Disney Company for nine years. He also worked with UTV Global Broadcasting and Viacom Media Networks as well.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Gandhi has held leadership positions at leading media and entertainment companies.

(IANS)