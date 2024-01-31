This BSNL prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling under Rs 100; Check details here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL offers some affordable plans for its prepaid users. The telecom service provider is currently in the process of launching its 4G network across the country. If you are someone who is looking forward to recharge with a budget plan that offers unlimited calls for some time, you might want to checkout the Rs 99 plan.

BSNL Rs 99 plan

The BSNL Rs 99 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling across India for a period of 18 days. This means that the plan offers a validity of 18 days. There are no other benefits like data or SMS included in the plan. The period of 18 days is not short and can cater the needs of those who are on a tight budget. When it comes to affordability, BSNL offers some great plan but the only issue is the network availability. As BSNL still offers 3G, it lags behind in speed as compared to the other telcos.

If you have a BSNL 2G/3G SIM, the company asks you to upgrade it to a 4G SIM. Users will have to recharge with an FRC (first recharge coupon) to activate the 4G BSNL SIM.

BSNL has recently revised the plan benefits for its Rs 151 prepaid plan. The BSNL 151 prepaid plan was introduced way back in 2020 and used to come with 30 days validity. However, in 2022 the plan validity was reduced to 28 days. Now BSNL has increased the plan validity back to 30 days. This change in the plan is reflected in Tamil Nadu circle. Other circle might have the plan validity for 28 days