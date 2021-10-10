This BSNL broadband plan offers 2000GB data along with free OTT services

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a plan that offers its users with data benefits up to 2000GB. Under the newly introduced Rs 949 broadband plan users not only receive 2000GB high speed data but also get free subscription to OTT services. With this affordable plan BSNL is planning to give a tough competition to Jio and Airtel broadband plans across India.

BSNL Rs 949 broadband plan

Under the Rs 949 monthly broadband plan offered by BSNL, users will be able to access 2000 GB of internet data at a speed of 150 Mbps. After the users exhaust FUP they get reduced speed up to 10 Mbps. The plan also offers unlimited calling to any network to its customers.

Apart from unlimited calling facility users also get subscription to OTT services which include Sony Liv Premium, Zee 5, Voot Select and Yupp TV. Customers are required to pay a security deposit before they access the plan.

Apart from the BSNL Rs 949 broadband plan there is another plan which offers lots of data usage to its consumer at high speed. The Rs 749 plan by BSNL offers high speed internet along free subscription to OTT services.

BSNL Rs 749 broadband plan

Under the Rs 749 plan, users will get a total of 1000GB data at 100 Mbps speed for a month. However, after the FUP users can access the internet at a reduced speed of 5 Mbps.

Users will be able to access subscription to OTT services like Sony Liv Premium, Zee 5, Voot Select and Yupp TV etc. Customers are required to pay a security deposit before they access the plan.

Both the Rs 949 plan and Rs 749 plan were effective from October 5. However, it is worth mentioning that this plan is applicable across India except the circle of Andaman-Nicober. Anyone who is willing to get a new broadband plan or an upgrade to their existing broadband plan they can choose one of the plans.