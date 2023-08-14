These 2GB daily data plans by Airtel offer subscription to more than 15 OTTs

Airtel offers multiple prepaid plans that offer 2GB daily data to subscribers. If you are someone who is quite into shows on OTT then there are plans that will perfectly suit your requirement. We have mentioned Rs 359 and Rs 839 plan offered by Airtel. These plans offer subscription to multiple OTT platforms along with unlimited calling and 2GB daily internet.

Airtel 359 plan

The Airtel Rs 319 plan gets 2GB of internet for a period of 1 month. Along with data users gets unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cash back on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music Free, Xstream Play along with unlimited 5G.

Xstream Play offers access to 15+ OTTs such as SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX and many more for a period of 28 days.

Airtel 839 plan

Rs 839 plan Airtel Prepaid plan offers 2GB internet for a period of a period of 84 days. Along with unlimited 5G, users gets unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music Free and Xstream app. Users also get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months.

The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription allows users to watch shows, live sports and special programs on the platform with maximum video streaming quality of 720p. On the other hand, Xstream Play offers access to 15+ OTTs such as SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX and many more.