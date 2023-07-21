Stock market update: Sensex falls 650 pts, Nifty below 19,850

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices has opened lower on Friday amid weak cues. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 650 points in early deals, while the Nifty50 is down by 175 points.

In the early trade, the Sensex has fallen 670 points at 66,900 levels, and the Nifty is down by 175 points at 19,800-mark.

Weak Q1FY24 results by Infosys pulled the benchmark indices down on Friday, upending the strong bull run seen over the last few sessions.

After a record-high closing on Thursday, benchmark equity indices opened lower as IT stocks was down 4% today with Infy nosediving after weak results.