Stock market today: Nifty hits all-time high, Sensex over 73,200 mark

New Delhi: Indian stock markets continue to surge ahead as BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened Friday’s trading session in the positive territory. In the opening session, the BSE Sensex opened with a gain of 81.06 points at 73,239.30 while, the Nifty surged to touch its all-time high with a gain of 72.55 points at 22,297 points.

At around 10.20 am, the BSE Sensex jumped 236.20 points or 0.32% to 73,394.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 72.55 points or 0.33% to trade at 22,290.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex include Titan, Bajaj FinServ, Tech Mahindra, Vipro, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Reliance, Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and HCL Tech.

Meanwhile, stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, and M&M witnessed a decline.