Stock market holiday for Republic Day 2024: BSE, NSE to remain closed today

New Delhi: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for Republic Day today which is on January 26. The equities, equity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, and currency derivatives will see no trading today. There will also be no securities lending and borrowing on Monday.

The wholesale commodity markets, including metals and bullion, will also remain closed.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty dropped which led to erasing all the gains from the previous session. The fall was dragged by banking, FMCG and IT stocks.

Yesterday, the Sensex ended 359.64 points or 0.51 percent at 70,700.67, and the Nifty closed 101.40 points or 0.47 percent at 21,352.60.

