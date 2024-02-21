Share Market today: Sensex above 73,100, Nifty near 22,250

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices opened in positive territory on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 150 points higher at 73,185 levels, while the Nifty50 was trading at 22,232 level with a high of 35 points.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.30 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.48 per cent.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, and Grasim Industries were the major gainers in the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, the key losers in the Nifty 50 were Infosys, Power Grid, BPCL, HCL Technologies, and L&T on February 21.