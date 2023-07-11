Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty above 19,450; Vedanta drops 3%

The Nifty index was trading 116.7 points up at 19472.6 and BSE Sensex rises nearly 400 points to trade at 65,729.67.

Business
By Sunita 0
sensex today
Image Credit: The Hindu

Mumbai: Domestic markets on Tuesday opened the session in the green as Sensex and Nifty gain in the early trade amid positive global cues. With the gain in Sensex and Nifty in early trading, almost all sectors trading in the green.

Must Read

Petrol and diesel prices increases in Bhubaneswar: Check…

Gold price July 11: Rates increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

CarTrade Tech acquires OLX Autos’ India biz for Rs 537…

The Nifty index was trading 116.7 points up at 19472.6 and BSE Sensex rises nearly 400 points to trade at 65,729.67.

In Nifty 50, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals and Larsen & Toubro while the losers were UPL, Hero Motocorp, Wipro, Tata Steel and TCS are top gainers.

 

You might also like
Business

Flipkart and Myntra employees will get cash payouts of $700 million, know how

Business

Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty holds 19400; RIL rises 3%

Business

Petrol and diesel prices decreases in Bhubaneswar: Check latest rates

Business

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases on July 10

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans