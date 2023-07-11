Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty above 19,450; Vedanta drops 3%

Mumbai: Domestic markets on Tuesday opened the session in the green as Sensex and Nifty gain in the early trade amid positive global cues. With the gain in Sensex and Nifty in early trading, almost all sectors trading in the green.

The Nifty index was trading 116.7 points up at 19472.6 and BSE Sensex rises nearly 400 points to trade at 65,729.67.

In Nifty 50, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals and Larsen & Toubro while the losers were UPL, Hero Motocorp, Wipro, Tata Steel and TCS are top gainers.