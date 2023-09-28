Sensex opens higher with over 100 pts, Nifty around 19,750

New Delhi: The Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday. BSE benchmark Sensex rose 148.40 points, or 0.22 per cent to 66,267.09, while broader NSE Nifty50 spared 31.70 points, or 0.16 per cent to 19,748.15.

By 9.30 am, Sensex was trading 110.98 points higher, or 0.17 per cent at 66,229.67, while Nifty 50 climbed 30.50 points, or 0.15 per cent to 19,746.95.

Meanwhile, all broader market indices, except India Vix, opened in green.

L&T, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Coal India, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, HDFC Life, UPL, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors were among the top gainers today.