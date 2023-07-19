Sensex climbs 300 points, Nifty above 19,800; IndusInd Bank, NTPC gain

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices hit all-time highs on Wednesday led by gains in IT and financial shares. The Sensex gains 300 points to cross the 67,000 mark, while Nifty opened in green above 19,800.

Stocks rallied in most Asian markets tracking US amid better-than-expected quarterly results. The stocks of Indusland Bank and NTPC climbed by 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

On Tuesday, the domestic equity indices hit fresh all-time highs for the fourth straight day as RIL and IT services companies started selling in the broader markets.