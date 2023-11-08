Sensex above 65,000, Nifty 50 around 19,450; BPCL, Cipla top gainers

New Delhi: The domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened in the green today that is on Wednesday. The Nifty rose 49 points to 19,455.70 points, while Sensex up 75.45 points or 0.12 percent at 65,017.85 in the early trade.

All sectors were trading in green except for Nifty bank, which was trading in red.

Tata Power, United Spirits, Pidilite, Mazagon Dock, Lupin, Power Finance Corp, and Godrej Industries, are among the companies who will report their earnings today.

The top gainers on Nifty were BPCL, Cipla, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s Lab and LTIMindtree. Meanwhile, the top losers were Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco and Infosys.