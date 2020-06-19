RIL becomes net debt-free company

Mumbai: Investments by global tech investors and ‘Rights Issue’ has made Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) a net debt-free company.

Accordingly, RIL has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days.

“The combined capital raised has no precedence globally in such a short time. Both of these are also unprecedented in Indian corporate history and have set new benchmarks,”

“This is even more remarkable that this was achieved amid a global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”