RBI Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das retains repo rate at 6.5 percent

Chennai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday retained the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to the commercial banks.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed six-member MPC maintained the repo rate for the fifth consecutive time.

The MPC also decided not to change its stance from ‘withdrawal of accomodation’.

The MPC met on February 6-8.