Petrol, Diesel Today
Petrol Prices Constant, Diesel Witness Changes: Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices have managed to stay constant while the diesel prices have undergone changes.

As on Sunday, Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 81.01 per litre for Petrol. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded as  Rs 79.04 per litre.

Petrol price has managed to remain the same whereas the diesel price witnessed a change of 12 p/ ltr. Earlier on Saturday Diesel recorded as  Rs 78.92 per litre in the State Capital city of Odisha.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

