Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices on Monday remains constant in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while Diesel recorded as Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 Situation in the country has witnessed significant rise in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: