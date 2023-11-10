Petrol-diesel price today: Rates decreases in Bhubaneswar on November 10
The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.01 per litre, while diesel price is down to Rs 94.58 per litre in capital city Bhubaneswar on November 10.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have decreased marginally in Bhubaneswar on November 10, 2023. On Friday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.01 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.58 per litre.
The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack increased marginally on November 10, 2023. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.39 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.95 per litre.
The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.77 per litre in Chennai.
The diesel prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.37 per litre in Chennai.