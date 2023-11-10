Gold rates in India decrease on November 10, Check updates here

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices have slightly decreased in India on 10th November, 2023. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,100, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,050. A fall in Rs 440 (for 10 grams) was observed in the last 24 hours.

In our state capital i.e. Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have increased by Rs 440 in the last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,700 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,910 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,700.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,700. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,960 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,150.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 70,300 in India. The silver rates have increased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.