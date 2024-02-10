Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced: Check Rates In Your City On February 10

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On February 10, 2024, petrol is priced at Rs 103.19 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.76 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel has raises by 0.08 paisa by today that is on Saturday.

Earlier, on Friday, the petrol rate was recorded at 103.11 per litre whereas diesel was being sold at Rs 94.68 per litre in the city.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. On February 10, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.28 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.84 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.