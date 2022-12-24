Petrol and diesel rates remains same as yesterday in Bhubaneswar

The petrol price in Bhubaneswar has remained constant on Saturday and were recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76 respectively.

Business
By Sunita 0
petrol diesel price in Bhubaneswar
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price in the capital city of Bhubaneswar has remained constant on December 24, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre. The diesel price is constant as well and has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre on Saturday.

The price of petrol and diesel price have increased in Cuttack in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.54 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre which is lower than yesterday.

Related News

Petrol and diesel rates drop in Bhubaneswar, Check…

Petrol and diesel prices hike in Bhubaneswar, Check updated…

Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar…

Petrol and diesel rates drop in Bhubaneswar, Check…

The petrol price in major cities of India on Saturday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, Rs 102.63 in Chennai, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai has decreased and is recorded at Rs 94.24.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.