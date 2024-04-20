Petrol and diesel prices today: Rates hike slightly in Bhubaneswar on April 20

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 20, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.50 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.06 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 20, 2024, petrol costs Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 92.72 per litre.

Rates of petrol in major cities of Odisha have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in major cities of Odisha have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 93.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

