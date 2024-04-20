Petrol and diesel prices today: Rates hike slightly in Bhubaneswar on April 20

Business
By Akankshya Mishra 0
petrol and diesel prices

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 20, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.50 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.06 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 20, 2024, petrol costs Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 92.72 per litre.

Rates of petrol in major cities of Odisha have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in major cities of Odisha have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 93.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Rates Decrease Slightly In Bhubaneswar On April 19

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Akankshya Mishra 1742 news 0 comments

Writer by profession and choice. Passionate about sharing information from all around the world. Keen ear for B-Town gossip and a Television buff at heart.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.